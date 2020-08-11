Emperador exporting brandy to 'tequila country', eyes Mexico and Latin America

Emperador brandy. Handout

MANILA - Billionaire Andrew Tan's Emperador Inc on Tuesday said it is exporting its Philippine-made brandy to Mexico and other Latin American countries next year.



“We are very excited to launch Emperador Brandy in a continent where tequila is widely known. One of our top priorities in the coming years is to develop the markets in Latin America, which will be huge for Emperador’s international business, because of its combined population of around 600 million to date. This will be quite easy for us to penetrate because of Casa Pedro Domecq’s strong foothold in Mexico and across Latin America,” said Glenn Manlapaz, chief executive officer, Emperador International.

Emperador said it took control of Casa Pedro Domecq in 2017.

Blended and bottled in the Philippines, Emperador brandy is currently exported to the US, Russia, countries in Asia, Europe and Africa.

Emperador's subsidiary Casa Pedro Domecq takes 57 percent of the brandy market share in Mexico, a country bigger than the Philippines with 120 million people, the company said, citing AC Nielsen data.

4 percent of Emperador’s brandy sales in Mexico come from two of its imported Spanish brandy brands - Fundador and Terry Centenario, it said.

“There is a growing appetite for imported brandy in this market especially for brandy coming from the Philippines. Initial studies have shown very encouraging response to the taste profile of Emperador Brandy,” said Casa Pedro Domecq director Joan Cortes Vilardell.