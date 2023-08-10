SSS runs after ‘contribution evaders’ in Taguig

MANILA — The Social Security System (SSS) on Thursday continued its campaign against firms with contribution deficiencies.

Representatives of SSS from Taguig went around three villages and issued notices of violation to eight establishments in the area, two of which were schools. They also visited a construction company, a real estate firm, and a motorcycle repair shop, among others.

According to SSS, the erring employers incurred a total of P9.30 million in unpaid contributions and corresponding penalties. This affects the monthly contributions and benefits of 182 employees.

One of the schools flagged by the agency incurred the highest contribution delinquency of P2.01 million.

Based on SSS records, the establishment failed to remit the social security contributions of 17 of its employees from June 2000 to July 2023.

Delinquent employers have 15 days upon receipt of the notice of violation to settle their obligations or devise a payment scheme with the SSS, or risk getting sued.

“Noong una, shame campaign ito. Pero siyempre dahil parang partner namin sila, nagiging siyang isang way para i-remind namin sila na magbayad para maka-avail ng benefits yung employees nila,” said Cristine Grace Francisco, the concurrent acting head of SSS NCR South Division.

(This started out as a shame campaign. But because they are our partners, it became a way to remind them to pay their contributions so their employees could avail of benefits.)

For Rogenox Construction and Supply, it vowed to pay its dues to SSS on an installment basis as it continued to face difficulties brought on by the pandemic and elevated inflation.

“Hindi namin kayang buuin iyong payment as of now dahil sa kalagayan ng company namin. Dumaan kami sa pandemic so mahirap talagang maningil ngayon sa mga projects namin,” said Rizza Ablazo, the construction firm’s administration officer.

“Lalo na yung mga cost ngayon, triple halos. So ‘yun po iyong nakaka-delay,” she added.

(We can't pay in full because of our company's situation. We went through the pandemic so it's difficult to collect project payments, especially now that prices have tripled. That's what's causing the delay.)

SSS RESERVES

The SSS is on a mission to increase its collections after the Commission on Audit warned that its reserves could be affected negatively by its failure to collect more than P92 billion from delinquent employers.

But Francisco noted that the actual amount of unpaid obligations may be smaller than the figure mentioned by COA.

“Nire-reconcile namin ngayon yung accounts so may possibility na liliit yan kasi tina-tag na namin yung mga no longer existing companies,” explained Francisco.

“At the same time, pagka-condoned na yung penalties under nung time ng condonation, male-lessen talaga yung amount,” she added.

Under the agency’s condonation program, penalties incurred by employers from March 2020 until February 2022 may be voided provided they can prove that they were badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns.

