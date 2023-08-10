People wear face masks as they visit The Robinsons mall in San Juan City on Nov. 4, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) on Thursday said its domestic net income climbed 71 percent in the first half of 2023.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said Robinsons Malls’ revenues went up by 36 percent to P7.76 billion on the back of improved occupancy rates and higher consumer spending.

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, meanwhile, saw revenues jump by 148 percent to P2 billion from January to June due to higher occupancy and room rates amid the recovery of travel and tourism.

Robinsons Offices, which has 16 office buildings in its portfolio, said its revenues grew 4 percent.

RLC Residences and Robinsons Homes, meanwhile, saw P5.39 billion in realized revenues in the first half.

Excluding China, revenues grew 28 percent because of higher collections, faster construction progress, and strong equity earnings contribution from joint venture projects.

RLC said it spent P9.25 billion in capital expenditures primarily for the development of malls, offices, hotels, warehouse facilities, and residential projects in the first six months of 2023.

