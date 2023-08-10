FDI net inflows dip 34 pct in May

A view of the buildings at the Makati Central Business District on March 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines booked $488 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows in May, 34 percent lower than the $739 million booked in the same period last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Thursday.

The BSP said FDI remained subdued due to the effects of relatively higher price and interest rate levels globally.

FDIs declined by 14.1 percent in April.

Net investments in debt instruments went down by 70.7 percent to $161 million in May from $551 million in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, net equity investments other than reinvestment of earnings climbed by 58.7 percent to $235 million, from $91 million in the same period last year.

Equity capital placements during the month mostly came from Germany, Japan, and the United States. These were invested in the manufacturing and real estate industries, the BSP said.

