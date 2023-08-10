DSWD seeks business groups' help to fight hunger

A mobile kitchen serves food at an evacuation center in Barangay Palawig in Santa Ana, Cagayan on July 26, 2023 after the area was hit by typhoon Egay. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Thursday it was seeking the help of the private sector to fight hunger and malnutrition in the country.

Speaking at a meeting of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said a "whole-of-society" approach was necessary to end social issues like hunger.

The government has several programs like the food stamp program, where business groups can participate.

"Tulungan tayo doon sa baseline data. Alam naman natin laging hirap ang gobyerno at lahat tayo sa data. Dahil may experience sila at may mga miyembro sila na bahagi ng data gathering, data analytics, gagamitin natin ang kanilang mga miyembro sa paghubog ng maayos na pagsukat ng tagumpay ng pilot," said Gatchalian.

(We can help with baseline data. We know the government always struggles with data. Because they have experience on data gathering and analytics, we could tap their member to measure the success of the program's pilot run.)

Aside from research, business groups can also help in education and awareness on malnutrition and stunting issues, Gatchalian said.

"Sila magpapatakbo ng mga nutrition development sessions natin para sa mga benepisyaryo na to. Sila rin gumawa ng mga cookbook at recipe book at food journal," he added.

(They will run our nutrition development sessions for the beneficiaries. They also came up with cookbooks, recipe books, and food journals.)

MAP President Benedicta Du-Baladad said they would help DSWD as hunger and stunting issues also affect the quality of the labor force.

"[We'll] lend management expertise in the whole system of food stamps. Not only that, but also in the Philippine Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Program," said Du-Baladad.

The DSWD is looking to sign a memorandum of understanding with MAP soon to formally seal the partnership.

