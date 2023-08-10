Bank of Commerce net income climbs 79 percent in first half

MANILA -- Bank of Commerce on Wednesday said its net income reached P1.59 billion in the first half of 2023, up 79 percent from the same period last year.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the bank said its growth is attributable to sustained growth in the bank’s core business.

The bank said they saw higher margins and growth in fee-based income in their trust, remittance, investment banking and trade finance segments.

The bank said gross revenue in the first half rose by 32 percent to P4.85 billion from the P3.67 billion in 2022.

Net interest income reached P3.95 billion, a 28 percent increase from the P3.08 billion in 2022.

Total loans and receivables increased by 3.22 percent to P108.47 billion mainly on account of additional corporate lending. The bank's total assets were at P207.52 billion as of June.

