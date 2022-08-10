Jollibee Group to relaunch Yoshinoya in PH

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp is relaunching the Yoshinoya brand in the Philippines with a beefed up menu and authentic Japanese experience.

In 2021, the country's largest restaurant operator formed a 50-50 joint venture with Yoshinoya International Philippines Inc to operate and expand the Japan-based Yoshinoya brand in the country and open 50 stores.

Part of the relaunch is the reopening of its Glorietta 1 Mall branch which originally opened in 2012 under the previous Philippine franchisee. It has remained open except during the first few months of the pandemic and recently to give way to renovations.

All Yoshinoya stores in the country will be redesigned with "contemporary and casual Japanese style," JFC said.



The world-famous bestseller gyudon or beef bowl with thin strips of tender beef slowly simmered in its signature gyudon sauce, will banner the "beefed up" menu, JFC said.

It can be enjoyed with togarashi, red ginger, green onions, and even cheese toppings. Yoshinoya also offers "onsen" egg or the traditional Japanese slow-cooked egg with custard egg white and egg yolk as optional topping, the company said.

“Japanese food lovers in the metro are in for a treat. We will give our customers the authentic Yoshinoya experience, as if they were dining in Yoshinoya Japan," Jollibee Group Foreign Franchised Brands Business Development Head Ned Bandojo said.

"This forms part of our commitment to offer Filipinos with great tasting food and make Yoshinoya the No. 1 Japanese quick service restaurant in the country,” Bandojo added.

Tempura, karaage, chicken teriyaki and beef yakiniku are also part of the menu as well as ramen and macha mochi ice cream, JFC said.

Yoshinoya started as a family-run shop at Nihonbashi Fish Market in Tokyo. Today, it has over 2,000 stores globally.

