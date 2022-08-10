Members of the Philippine Coast Guard load 10 units of Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and various communication equipment for internet connectivity at the BRP Bojeador docked in Pier 13, Manila on December 21, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released some P1.58 billion worth of funds for some 150,000 households affected by Typhoon Odette last year, it said on Wednesday.

In a statement, DBM said 153,410 families will receive P10,000 emergency shelter funds in Western and Eastern Visayas, as well as in Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

This will help in the reconstruction of houses that were "totally damaged" after the storm, which was requested by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Bagaman tumama ang bagyong Odette noong nakaraang taon, hindi po nakalimutan ng inyong pamahalaan ang mga nasalanta. Patuloy ang pagbibigay natin ng tulong sa mga nangangailangan para sa kanilang pagbangon muli,” said Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

(While Odette hit last year, the government did not forget the typhoon's victims. We still continue to provide aid to those who need help.)

“Bawat isa sa atin ay itinuturing ang tahanan bilang isang safe haven o ligtas na lugar. Ang pagkakaroon ng isang maayos na tahanan ay dalangin ng bawat Pilipino," Pangandaman added.

(Each of us considers our house as our safe haven. Having a proper home is our hope for each Filipino.)

DBM said the DSWD had requested the release of the funds on Aug. 2 but the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) was only released on Aug. 8, 2022.

The country's disaster response agency reported that 405 people died because of Odette which left hundreds of thousands homeless in various parts of the country in December last year.

More than 1.5 million houses were damaged or destroyed in the storm — almost a third more than in 2013's Super Typhoon Haiyan — the United Nations had said, adding more resources were "badly needed".

