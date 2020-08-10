San Miguel extends free toll, fuel subsidy for frontliners

San Miguel Corporation. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Monday it extended its free toll and fuel subsidy program for frontliners fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The programs will continue "indefinitely" in support of the medical community, SMC president and COO Ramon Ang said in a statement.

The toll free program for medical frontliners, which began when the lockdown was imposed in March, has reached P53.39 million in waived fees to date, San Miguel Corp said.

At least 9,260 medical workers have availed of the free toll RFID stickers, valid at all SMC Infrastructure-operated expressways including the STAR Tollway, South Luzon Expressway, the Skyway system, the NAIA Expressway and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, SMC said.

“The sense of gratitude we have for the sacrifices and heroism of our medical front liners remains as deep and strong as it has ever been. They are our modern-day heroes. We’ve continued this program because we want to at least provide them some measure of relief and show them our support. We will continue to help them any way we can,“ Ang said.

“Our health workers continue to face so many challenges in the fight against Covid-19 and we in the private sector should continue helping them," he added.

The free fuel for the Department of Transportation's Libreng Sakay shuttle program for health workers has also been extended, SMC said.

SMC said it has provided a fuel subsidy of 3,000 liters per day for 60 DOTr shuttle buses since April 7.

Aside from transport support, SMC has donated PCR testing machines, converted its facilities to produce disinfectant alcohol, opened its own testing facilities and produced nutribuns to help cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.