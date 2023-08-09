Tourism to benefit from new direct US-PH flight: United Airlines

MANILA - United Airlines on Wednesday said more American tourists will be able to visit the Philippines with the launch of the only non-stop flight between the Philippines and the United States on a US carrier.

With Manila now integrated into United Airlines' network, many passengers will consider the city as their next vacation destination, Regional Director for Sales for Greater China, Korea, & Southeast Asia Walter Dias said during a media briefing.

“Having a US carrier service, the market will actually generate more traffic to the Philippines, because we have a large customer base in the United States that maybe would not have thought of going to the Philippines,” said Dias.

He said that the pandemic has disrupted the aviation industry as well as the traveling habits of Americans. Many of them wanted to go abroad and into Asia Pacific, Dias said.

“The travel demand from United States is exploding. The international traffic is definitely growing very fast,” he said. He added, “Our customers in the US have been bitten by the international travel bug and they want to get out and travel.”

Overseas Filipino Workers can also benefit with this new direct flight, Dias said. He is confident there will be a big load factor for this route.

The first Manila to San Francisco flight will commence on October 30, 2023 using a Boeing 777-300ER plane. United Airlines currently operates flight between Manila and Guam, and Palau.

Philippine Airlines also operates direct flights between the Philippines and the US.

It's President and COO Stanley Ng said he's "not that worried" about the the competition.