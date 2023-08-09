MANILA (UPDATE 2) - More workers were unemployed and underemployed in June compared to May, the state statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate climbed to 4.5 percent in June from 4.3 percent in the previous month, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

This meant that there were 2.33 million jobless workers that month, compared to 2.17 million who were unemployed in the previous month.

The PSA however also noted that this was an improvement over the 6 percent unemployment rate in June 2022, which saw 2.99 million workers jobless.

The underemployment rate also climbed to 12 percent in June from 11.7 percent in May, meaning there were 5.87 million workers underemployed that month, from 5.66 million in May.

The PSA also noted that this was an improvement over the 12.6 percent underemployment rate in June last year, which saw 5.89 million workers underemployed.

Underemployment, according to the PSA, means that a worker already has a job but is still looking for more job hours or extra work.

The PSA said the services sector continued to employ the most number of workers, accounting for 58.2 percent of total employed.

“The agriculture and industry sectors accounted for 23.8 percent and 18.0 percent share, respectively,” the PSA said.

Year-on-year the 3 industries that added the most number of jobs were accommodation and food service activities (612,000);

agriculture and forestry (457,000); and wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (358,000).

Meanwhile the industries which had the highest drop in jobs were: fishing and aquaculture (233,000); manufacturing (99,000); and professional, scientific and technical activities (65,000).

The information and communications industry also lost 45,000 jobs from June 2022 to June 2023.

From May to June, the top 3 industries which added the most jobs were: construction (488 thousand); agriculture and forestry (469 thousand); and administrative and support service activities (308 thousand).

Meanwhile, the top 3 sub-sectors with the largest monthly drop in jobs were: fishing and aquaculture (575,000); transportation and storage (205,000); and arts, entertainment and recreation (124,000).

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said Filipino workers need to be upskilled to improve employability as well as raise the competitiveness of the country’s workforce.

NEDA called for further investments in technical and vocational education and training centers, digitalization, and innovation facilities.

“Modernizing training and vocational education facilities, as well as enhancing educational qualifications, competencies, and skills, are necessary to respond to the emergence of new demands for competencies and skills. These demands are a result of economic and technological transformations brought by emerging technologies in the market, such as artificial intelligence,” said NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.