MANILA -- Meralco is cutting power rates anew by P0.29 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in August amid lower generation charges.

This means bills may go down by about P58 for customers consuming 200kWh of electricity, P87 for those consuming 300 kWh, P116 at 400 kWh, and P145 for those who consume 500 kWh a month.

Meralco cut power rates by P0.72 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on the back of a lower generation charge.

