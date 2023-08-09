Marcos seeks incentives for PH in US Inflation Reduction Act

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with US President Joe Biden in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN Genral Assembly on September 22, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday told American officials and business groups that he hopes the Philippines “can avail of the incentives” under the US Inflation Reduction Act, noting that discussions would soon be taken at the State level.

The US Inflation Reduction Act awards incentives such as tax credits for entities that would deploy new clean electricity resources.

“I hope that with your support, the Philippines can avail itself of the incentives under the US Inflation Reduction Act,” Marcos Jr. told member of the US-ASEAN Business Council who visited Malacañang.

“I had promising discussions with Senator Tammy Duckworth just yesterday, on this very issue and we will continue to discuss this with the US at the State level,” he said.

Incentives from the said US law are designed to “reduce renewable energy costs for organizations like Green Power Partners – businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions, and state, local, and tribal organizations,” according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

“Taking advantage of Inflation Reduction Act incentives, such as tax credits, is key to lowering GHG emission footprints and accelerating the clean energy transition,” the agency said.

Since rising to power in 2022, Marcos has been pushing for the Philippines to lower its dependence on coal-fired power plants, and instead shift to renewable sources of energy.

“We will build the necessary infrastructure to help power a growing economy, as we transition to clean and renewable energy,” he told the US-ASEAN Business Council.

“We all have great hopes that the transition to renewables will be easy or simple. It turns out that is not going to be the case and we have to be realistic in this regard,” he said.

Since 2022, the Philippines has listed 126 new renewable energy contracts with potential capacity of 31,000 megawatts, Marcos said in his second State of the Nation Address.

These are on top of the 299 solar plants, 187 wind farms, 436 hydroelectric plants, 58 biomass facilities, 36 geothermal plants, and 9 are ocean-powered energy sources, he said.

Under the Philippines Energy Plan, 35 percent of the country’s energy mix must be sourced from renewable sources by 2030. That number must increase to 50 percent by 2040.

The government has eased investment policies, and opened renewable energy projects to foreign investors to accelerate the Philippines’ transition to cleaner sources of power.