Beep cards now reloadable at Cebuana Lhullier branches

MANILA -- Riders of the LRT and MRT can now reload their Beep Cards at Cebuana Lhullier branches after the pawnshop signed an agreement with AF Payments.

Customers can top up their Beep Cards by filling out a form at any of the 3,000 Cebuana Lhullier branches nationwide.

The maximum top up value is P10,000.

"Going beyond the usual remittance business, this new setup will bring convenience to our commuters and improve their commuting experience," said Cebuana Lhuillier First Vice President and Money Transfer Group Head Erlinda Sumañga.

Reloading of Beep cards is available at the different train stations and M Lhullier branches nationwide.

