ASEAN leaders eye improved land, air, sea connectivity: Marcos

MANILA — Southeast Asian leaders have agreed to increase the physical connection among various countries in the region to regain growth momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have come to a consensus that interconnectivity must be improved “if we are to regain the leadership and economic development for the rest of the world as we have in 2019 and 2018,” Marcos told members of the US-ASEAN Business Council, who visited Malacañang.

“Physical connectivity now is the key: connectivity by air, by land, by sea,” he said.

“That is what we are hoping to achieve in the next meetings with ASEAN, amongst the leaders, amongst our business partners,” he said.

“I think that we have made the right decision in that regard. I think we are going down the correct road,” he added.

The topic is expected to be tackled during ASEAN leaders’ meeting in Indonesia next month.

“We must develop first the infrastructure. We must develop first the basic bones of our economy and in the way that is required by the new global economy post-pandemic,” Marcos Jr. said.

Earlier this year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said that the ASEAN region is expected to grow by 4.7 percent in 2023, a number which is lower than the 5.5 percent forecast for the region in 2022.