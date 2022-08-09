MANILA - Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan on Tuesday said he supports a bill seeking to remove the mandatory retirement age.

Senior Citizen Party-list Rep. Rodolfo “Ompong” Ordanes earlier explained that the bill would allow senior citizens to work as long as a doctor would give them a fit-to-work clearance.

Balisacan said there are many 65 to 70 year-olds who are "still very productive members of our society."

"Our regulations have to evolve and change with the times...So our society should keep possibilities for them," he said during the second quarter economic report briefing.

However, opportunities will depend on the age and capabilities of the worker. He added that even "old guys like me" can be trained in digital work.

"The trick here is open up the possibilities and let people choose what’s best for them. Some would like to go to farming, many people when they retire they go back to farming. It can vary a lot like the way we see in many advance countries," Balisacan said.

According to the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), the optional retirement age in the Philippines is 60 while the compulsory retirement age is 65.

Some sectors in the country, such as business process outsourcing, are known to accommodate eligible senior citizen workers.

