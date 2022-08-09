MANILA - Cebu Pacific is offering fares for as low as P8 for select domestic and international destinations.

The P8 one-way base fare is available from Aug. 8 to 10 with travel period from Sept. 1 2022 to Feb 28, 2023, the airline said in a Twitter post.

The w8 is over for the GR8 #CEBSuperSeatFest Sale! For as low as P8 one-way base fare, you can fly to all domestic and select international destinations from Sept. 1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023! 8’s time to use your Travel Fund, too! Book your seats NOW at https://t.co/taKDgpUG24! pic.twitter.com/4vGt5HBlR5 — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) August 7, 2022





Cebu Pacific said the promotional rates are exclusive of terminal fees, admin fees and fuel surcharge. It said passengers can use the credit stored in their travel funds to purchase tickets.

The carrier earlier extended assistance to passengers such as free rebooking due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fuel surcharge is however likely to increase due to the rise in jet fuel prices, aviation authorities earlier said.

