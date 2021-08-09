Doha's Hamad International Airport tops Skytrax World's Top 10 Airport in 2021

MANILA - Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar took the top spot in this year's World's Top 10 Airports list by Skytrax, up 3 spots from last year's ranking.

Hamad International Airport won as the Best Airport in the Middle East, the World’s Best Airport in the 25 to 35 million Passenger category and the Best Airport Staff in the Middle East, Skytrax said.

The airport inaugurated in 2014 "rapidly become a customer favorite," Skytrax' Edward Plaisted said in a statement.

“We are delighted to announce that Hamad International Airport has been voted the World’s Best Airport 2021," Plaisted said.

"As travel hubs worldwide have been impacted by the pandemic, Hamad International Airport was undeterred by the global travel disruptions and continued with its expansion plans while introducing additional airport health and safety standards," he added.

The World’s Top 10 Airports of 2021:

Hamad International Airport

Tokyo Haneda Airport

Singapore Changi Airport

Incheon International Airport

Narita International Airport

Munich Airport

Zurich Airport

London Heathrow Airport

Kansai International Airport

Hong Kong International Airport

At the number 2 spot, Tokyo Haneda Airport is also the Best Airport in Asia, the World’s Best Domestic Airport, the World’s Best Airport Cleanliness and the Best Airport PRM / Accessible Facilities, it added.

Singapore's Changi Airport, last year's Best Airport in the World, is the World's Best Airport in the 10 to 15 million passenger category in 2021. It also bagged the World's Best Airport Staff and the Best Airport Staff in Asia awards, Skytrax said.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is the Best Airport in China and the World’s Best Airport in the 35 to 45 million Passenger category as well as the Best Airport Staff in China.

The Best Airport in Europe is the Munich Airport while London’s Heathrow Airport was named World’s Best Airport in the 20 to 25 million Passenger category and the Best Airport in Western Europe.

Istanbul Airport was named as the World's Most Improved Airport in 2021, up from the no. 102 spot in 2020 to no. 17 in this year's results, Skytrax said.

