Solons push higher rewards for whistleblowers on tax fraud

MANILA - Bills seeking higher rewards for informants on tax and customs fraud got the nod of the House tax panel on Tuesday.

Under House Bill 7251 and House Bill 8537, qualified informants will be rewarded a sum equivalent to 10 percent of the revenues, surcharges or fees recovered and/or fines collected, or P10 million per case, whichever is lower.

This cap is higher than the P1 million provided for in the National Internal Revenue Code.

The approved measures also seek to hike the reward for information that leads to the seizure of smuggled goods to 20 percent of the actual proceeds of the sale of such confiscated goods.

This is higher than existing laws that provide for a cash reward equivalent to only 10 percent of the fair market value of smuggled goods or a maximum of P1 million per case.

Internal revenue and customs officials and employees, public officials and employees, and their relatives within the third degree of consanguinity are not qualified to avail of the rewards under the bill.

“This measure seeks to increase tax compliance by establishing a rationalized tax incentive system for informers of tax violations. Under this system, rewards shall be proportional to the information provided, ensuring fair and reasonable incentives for informers,” said Quirino Rep. Midy Cua said.

The Department of Finance said it is preparing its position paper on the house bills, as it studies the proposed rewards.

Committee Chairperson Rep. Joey Salceda noted that the bills are “exact replicas” of the measure on the same matter, which was approved on third and final reading under the 18th Congress.