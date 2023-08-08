The Manila International Airport Authority has scheduled a 4-hour power interruption at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 Tuesday morning to improve the terminal's electrical system.

MIAA said the scheduled 4-hour power interruption will take place in limited areas of the terminal to facilitate the replacement of faulty medium voltage power cables and vacuum circuit breakers in two substations.

The shutdown is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023. If the energization activities cannot be completed within the 4-hour window, the power interruption may extend to tomorrow, August 9. However, it is expected that the power interruption will not affect flight operations.

During the power interruption, MIAA generator sets will provide temporary power to specific areas, including the Air Asia office, Boarding Gates 101-112, moving walkways and elevators at Levels 2 and 3 of the international wing, Level 1 offices, and food and retail outlets located at the south concourse of the Terminal.

MIAA has apologized for any inconvenience caused by the scheduled power interruption. MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said this is a necessary step in the rehabilitation and upgrade of the terminal's electrical systems.

"We apologize for the inconvenience due to this scheduled power interruption. This is an inevitable consequence of our commitment to rehabilitate and upgrade NAIA T3 electrical systems," Co said.

MIAA and Meralco have started an audit of electric systems of the terminal following a power outage on May 1 at NAIA T3 where thousands of passengers were affected.

"The electrical audit is ongoing. Tuloy tuloy ang ating replacement and rehab plans for NAIA T3. In fact this month we have several components that will be repaired and delivered. So tuloy tuloy tayo in terms of enhancing ang utilities natin, not only in T3 but all in terminals," he added.