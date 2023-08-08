MPIC shareholders approve delisting

MANILA - The shareholders of Metro Pacific Investment Corp have approved its plan to delist from the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday.

MPIC said that during its August 8 Special Shareholders’ Meeting, more than 77 percent of shareholders with outstanding common shares

approved the proposal to voluntarily delist from the PSE’s Main Board.

“Furthermore, shareholders representing less than one percent (1 percent) of the outstanding common shares of MPIC voted against the proposal to delist,” the company added.

The Manny Pangilinan-led firm said PSE rules require at least two thirds (2/3) of the total outstanding listed shares of the company to approve the delisting, while less than 10 percent should be against it.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MPIC earlier said its board approved the move after receiving an updated bid from a consortium consisting of Metro Pacific Holdings Inc, GT Capital Holdings Inc, Mit-Pacific Infrastructure Holdings, Inc, and MIG Holdings Incorporated.

The consortium offered a "best and final" price of P5.20 per share. MPIC closed at P4.97 per share at the end of Tuesday’s trading.

MPIC announced its plan to delist last April saying its share price has not been matching the value of the company, and that going private would be better for the firm.

Some of MPIC’s businesses include Meralco, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, Maynilad Water Services, and 20 percent of Metro Pacific Health Corp.