Estate tax amnesty bill lapses into law

MANILA — The proposed estate tax amnesty extension was not signed on Aug. 5, and has lapsed into law, a lawmaker said on Tuesday.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Joey Salceda showed media a copy of the bill, now Republic Act No. 11956, without the chief executive's signature.

Salceda is a principal author of the bill, which he said would benefit as much as 1 million Filipino families with unsettled estates.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the President shall communicate his veto of any bill to the House where it originated within 30 days after the date of receipt, otherwise, it shall become a law as if he had signed it.

“Estate Tax Amnesty Extension is now law, as RA 11956. Palace informed my office this afternoon. I thank President Marcos and I congratulate Speaker Romualdez, the leading driver of this measure, for another accomplishment,” Salceda said in a statement.

“It will benefit some 920,000 Filipino families who have unsettled estates, many of whom include the 610,054 agrarian reform beneficiaries recently released from debt by President Marcos’s New Agrarian Emancipation Act.”

Under the law, the Estate Tax Amnesty period will be extended to June 2025 and the period of deaths covered to May 2022.

The measure provides for electronic filing of estate tax amnesty applications, and limits the number of documents required for filing and shortened the period for issuing the implementing rules and regulations to 30 days, from 60 days.

It also allowed estate tax amnesty applications to be filed electronically.

“It has many improvements compared to the previous Estate Tax Amnesty, especially as it makes the administrative requirements for filing much easier to comply with," Salceda said.

“The amnesty is also consistent with the full estate tax forgiveness envisioned under the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which was PBBM’s most significant legislative accomplishment on his first year,” he added.

During the congressional deliberations, critics inquired if the bill would benefit the family of the President, as the estate of his father and namesake continues to face several legal challenges.