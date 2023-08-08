A young LGBT couple, Maymay (L) and Lea (R) accompanies their child Kian to buy school supplies at the Divisoria open air market in Manila on May 28, 2019 less than a week before the start of classes. While some sellers in Divisoria have begun to increase their prices following market trends, it is still considerably cheaper than most malls and other “tiangges.” Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday admitted it could not fully control the cost of school supplies amid its recorded price increase.

Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said they could only control and penalize violators of the suggested retail price (SRP) for basic necessities and prime commodities.

"Ito talaga ang nire-regulate natin, na nag-iissue tayo ng show-cause orders kapag lumampas sila sa presyo na itinakda ng DTI," Castelo said in a televised briefing.

The trade official said the SRP bulletin the agency recently released is just a "guide for consumers" but they continue to monitor which stores violate the price threshold.

Some stores also did not increase their prices since there were some old stocks still available, "Kapag balik-eskwela lang talaga siya nabibili," she said.

"Hindi naman natin masyado mare-regulate ang presyo ng school supplies dahil seasonal product ito," she said.

"Actually halos lahat ng school supplies natin tumaas na this year. Umpisahan natin yan sa notebook, pad paper, and other writing materials pati crayons, eraser, sharpener, ruler, yan tinitingnan natin yung presyo," she added.

Castelo urged the public to buy school supplies from "established" sellers to ensure the products' quality.

"Sana ang consumers natin ay medyo bumibili na lang sa mas formal na establishments kasi kung sa sidewalk, mura nga, kung sa sidewalk o saan man yan. Mura nga pero ang kalidad ay hindi tayo sigurado," she said.

Castelo earlier said prices of many school supplies have increased by a peso and up to P11 due to higher costs of raw materials but by average, the price increase is at P7.50 this year.

Video from PTV