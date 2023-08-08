DICT says ramping up procurements after budget cut

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology said it is ramping up procurements after a congressional oversight committee flagged the agency’s low budget utilization rate.

DICT Assistant Secretary Jeffrey Ian Dy said the agency has since created two additional bids and awards committees.

“Since our attention was called last May, where our BUR (budget utilization rate) was at 4 percent. We were able to raise this, in just two months to 18-19 percent. Mababa pa rin, but we are improving,” Dy told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He said that by the end of the year, the DICT eyes to raise its utilization rate to "within 50 percent or about 50 percent."

“We promise the public that by next year, this will exponentially improve,” he added.

Despite the government’s push for digitalization, DICT’s proposed 2024 budget was slashed by P1 billion to just P9 billion due to its low utilization rate as of June this year, according to the Department of Budget and Management.