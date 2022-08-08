MANILA - San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc on Monday said its subsidiary San Miguel Foods Inc would put up poultry farms across the country.

Priority areas cited are Pangasinan, Bataan, Quezon, Cebu, Davao and Sorsogon, SMFB said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The company is responding to a recent report which stated that it has allotted $1.2 billion for new poultry farms.

"Construction has started, with the earliest projected completion time of the first farms in 2024, as advised by Mr. Ramon S. Ang, President of SMFB," the statement said.

San Miguel Food produces and distributes packaged and ready-to-eat food such as PureFoods as well as canned goods, among others.

