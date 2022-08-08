MANILA - Kerosene, gasoline, and diesel prices will see another round of price cuts this week, oil firms announced Monday.

Adjustments will reflect on Aug. 9, Tuesday.

PILIPINAS SHELL

• Gasoline P2.10 per liter rollback

• Kerosens P2.55 per liter rollback

• Diesel P2.20 per liter rollback

PETRO GAZZ

• Diesel P2.20 per liter rollback

• Gasoline P2.10 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

• Gasoline P2.10 per liter rollback

• Diesel P2.20 per liter rollback

One of the key priorities of the administration of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr is to reduce dependency on imported fuel and the improvement in energy production from alternative sources.

