Employment-seekers apply at a job fair at Farmer’s Market in Cubao, Quezon City on July 8, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - A total of 2.99 million Filipinos were jobless in June as unemployment remained steady at 6 percent in June compared to May, data from the state statistics bureau said Monday.

In May, there were 2.93 million jobless as unemployment hit 6 percent. June's total is also lower than the unemployment in June 2021 which was at 7.7 percent, equivalent to 3.77 million.

Unemployment in June 2022. Chart: PSA

Employment rate for the month was at 94 percent, equivalent to 46.59 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a briefing. June's employment rate is similar to May's 94 percent, and higher than the 92.3 percent of 45.08 million in June 2021, data showed.

Meanwhile, underemployment, or workers who seeks more jobs or work hours, settled at 12.6 percent in June, equivalent to 5.89 million.

June's underemployment rate is an improvement compared to May's 14.5 percent or 6.67 million and June 2021's 14.2 percent with 6.41 million, the PSA said.

Analysts and businesses are betting on continued economic recovery for further job generation.

More details to follow



