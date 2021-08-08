MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment said it will give an emergency employment package to workers displaced in areas placed under enhanced community quarantine.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that under the TUPAD or Tulong Panghanap Buhay para sa Displaced Workers' unemployed and self-employed workers, as well as those working in the non-formal sector such as vendors, drivers, and helpers may apply for emergency employment.

“Bibigyan namin sila ng 10 days of work at ibibigay ang sweldo nila. Ang sa NCR naman, P537 per day, 10 days that will give them P5,370. Buo yan, ibabayad sa pamamagitan ng remittance center,” Bello said during the Balitaan sa Maynila forum Sunday.

(We'll give them 10 days of work and pay them. Those in NCR will get P537 per day, so 10 days will give them P5,370. That's full payment which they will get through a remittance center.)

TUPAD provides emergency employment for displaced workers for a minimum period of 10 days, and a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed, DOLE said.

Bello said those who are considered part of the formal sector, whose income was reduced due to fewer working days or working hours, may also be eligible for the program.

DOLE meanwhile appealed to the Department of Budget and Management for an additional P2 billion, saying DOLE’s funds had already been ‘fully utilized’.

“Kapos kami sa pondo para sa formal workers, pero may pera pa kami sa informal workers,” he said.

(We don't have enough funds for formal workers, but we still have money for informal workers.)

Bello added that the DBM can realign some funds so that DOLE can fund the initiative.

