Smartphone maker Oppo enters wearables market with Watch 41mm

MANILA - Oppo, one of the world’s largest vendors of smartphones, launched its first entry into the wearables market in the Philippines with the Watch 41mm.

The company, which is known for selling budget-friendly to mid-end smartphones, said the Watch 41mm boasts of new features not found in other smartwatches.

The smartwatch features a rectangular aluminum alloy frame and a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, which is visible even under direct sunlight, Oppo said.

It uses the Wear OS2 by Google, which was customized by Oppo.

Oppo Watch 41mm has an intelligent feature that matches the device's watch face to the user’s outfit, the company said.

It also features Oppo’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charging which can charge the watch’s battery to 30 percent in 15 minutes, according to the company. This battery level is enough for a full day's use, Oppo said.

“OPPO Watch 41mm delivers smartwatch power and a battery life of up to 24 hours when in smart mode and can even be extended to 14 days in Power Saver mode,” the company said.

The smartwatch can switch between 2 processors depending on the usage. It uses a Snapdragon chip for high-performance tasks and an Apollo3 chip when in power saver mode.

Industry tracker IDC reported that as of June this year, Oppo was the fifth largest smartphone vendor in the world behind Huawei, Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi.