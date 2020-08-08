Business Mentor: Harnessing the power of gratitude and a positive attitude

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

Entrepreneurs come across a lot of stress each day. Thus some of them can be a bit grumpy most especially at the end of the day. Problems from business are unavoidable and some people may not handle it well, thus creating a monster-like persona that scares employees. But did you know that when you focus more on happiness, it has a positive effect on your business?

People are more often remembered for their negative attitude than the good that they have done. If you don’t want to to be seen as the Scrooge of your company, you can choose to see the positive things in life.

How?

Start with a smile each day. Even if others think that you are over-smiling, just embrace the positive vibes. Make your employees feel that they are worth your time. Let them to express what they feel. If they need to share some opinions or suggestions, hear them out. A simple gesture of recognizing the best employee of the month boosts your employees’ morale. With this, they are more inspired and motivated to work harder. Do this along with a slight increase in their salary for a position they deserve. If you think that your sales exceeded your expectations, you can share some of your blessings by reaching out to those in need. For example, spending an afternoon with children at the hospice or giving a little entertainment to the elderly.

Why do we need to be grateful?

Expressing gratitude increases one’s self-esteem and resilience, motivation, and energy. People who express gratitude more often experience fewer physical psychological problems, fewer aches, and pains and can sleep better. When these are all apparent, it creates a positive attitude thus being able to fulfill more responsibilities and becoming more productive.

You see, having a positive mindset makes you want to be on your toes all the time. Drop all those negativities that keep on dragging you down. When people see you be always irritated and shouting all the time, little by little, the people around you will walk away from your life.

Gratitude makes people have better relationships. In business, it can help you sell better. Being thankful makes you appreciate all the efforts of your employees, it lifts them up to do better in their jobs, thus making you a better leader.

If you feel that you are going through some tough time, there is one powerful way that can help ease your mind- say a little prayer. Ask for guidance, enlightenment, and strength. Be thankful for still being able to breathe. There are actually a lot of things to be thankful for. But most importantly, be thankful for all the blessings that come your way. You may have forgotten to say thank you to people who have been by your side. But it’s never too late to start now.

Not all days may turn out well and it may be hard to keep your spirits up. But just stop for a moment and quickly think things through. If you need to create a list to remind you of the things that you need to be thankful for, do it. Our spouse or partner may not be always at our side to comfort us when we are feeling down and out. So, just make it a habit to read through your list to help calm you down.

To keep your mind off your problems for a while, do something that brings out the best in you – do your favorite sport, do some crafts, visit friends. It may not take your problems away, but it will remind you that there is something that you are good at which should help you feel better about yourself.

Consider having a feeling of gratitude beyond conditions. This means that you need to accept that there will be always a time when things will not go as planned and that no matter how much effort you put into something, it may not turn out the way you like it.

Therefore, learn to channel your thoughts in a positive way. Acknowledge that you are uncomfortable or unhappy, but allow your consciousness to feel gratitude or the lessons you are learning, for the support that others give you, and for unexpected blessings.



____________________________

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: [email protected]

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com