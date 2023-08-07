Why was DICT's budget slashed by P1 billion for 2024?

MANILA - Despite the government’s push for digitalization, the allocation for the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) was reduced by P1 billion in the 2024 national budget.

According to the Department of Budget and Management, the 2024 proposed DICT budget was cut to P9 billion from this year's P10 billion.

This is because of the DICT’s ‘low utilization rate’, or in other words, the agency was simply unable to spend the money given to it.

In a press briefing, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said DICT has the lowest BUR or budget utilization rate of just 7 percent as of June 2023, hence the need to lower its budget.

This means that out of its P10 billion budget, the DICT has been able to spend only P700 million even after six months into the year. This leaves around P9.3 billion still unspent.

“Ako po I’m heartbroken because we’re pushing for digitalization, magagamit pa po nila budget nila until 2023. Pag may dumating na bago, you have to procure the same,” said Pangandaman on her hope that DICT will increase its BUR in the last few months of the year.

Aside from DICT, other agencies also received lower proposed budget like the Department of Agrarian Reform, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Health, Department of Public Works and Highways. But Pangandaman explained that budget adjustments were either due to the low utilization rate or the CICA or Congress Initiated Changes and Adjustments.

DBM has asked agency’s with low BUR to submit a catch-up plan, to see how they will use the budget in the last few months of the year.

Pangandaman said DICT Sec. Ivan John Uy promised to increase its budget utilization rate in the second half of the year.

Pangandaman, meanwhile, again defended the increase in budget proposal for foreign trips of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Under the 2024 NEP, travel budget of the Office of the President was set at P1.1 billion up from P670 million this year.

She said, as a new administration, the government needs to conduct roadshows abroad to attract more foreign investments.

“Since bago ang ating president, marami tayo invitation na nakukuha sa ibang bansa,” said the DBM chief.

The DBM will soon conduct budget deliberations with the House of Representatives and the Senate before the 2024 General Appropriations Act is approved.