SM Prime books P19.4-B net income in first half, up 38 pct

MANILA -- SM Prime Holdings on Monday said its consolidated net income reached P19.4 billion in the first half of 2023, up 38 percent from the same period in 2022.

SM Prime attributed the earnings growth to the 29 percent increase in consolidated revenues to P59.9 billion from P46.3 billion the year before.

Year-on-year, the company said revenues of its mall business in the Philippines went up 53 percent to P31.5 billion. Rent income, meanwhile, grew by 42 percent to P26.3 billion on the back of improved tenant sales and greater foot traffic in malls.

SM Prime said its local cinema, ticket sales, and other revenues jumped to P5.2 billion from January to June, up 156 percent from P2 billion in 2022.

The company's primary residential business, led by SM Development Corp. (SMDC), saw first half revenues climb to P17.6 billion.

Their other business segments, which include offices, hotels, and convention centers, noted a 40 percent growth in revenue from January to June.

"We will continue to be strategic in expanding our footprints and operations across different localities where we can continue to be partners for growth and progress,” said SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim.