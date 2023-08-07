PSE net income climbs 11.6 percent in first half of 2023

MANILA -- The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Monday said its net income in the first half of 2023 climbed by 11.6 percent year-on-year to P417.51 million on the back of higher investment income.

The bourse said operating revenues were down by 12.9 percent to P740.09 million due to a decline in listing and trading-related fees.

Fund raising from the sale of primary and secondary shares slowed to P36.99 billion, down from P61.92 billion in the same period last year.

The PSE noted, however, that operating costs only increased by 5 percent from last year's figures.

There were only two initial public offerings, two follow-on offerings, three stock rights offerings, and six private placements in the first six months of 2023.

"There are offerings targeted in the next two months and hopefully, there will be additional IPOs before the year ends," Monzon said.

The PSE added that daily average value turnover slipped by 4.4 percent year-to-date to P6.98 billion.

