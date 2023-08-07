Agri dept's 2024 budget up P32 billion from 2022

MANILA -- The Department of Agriculture's (DA) budget has grown by more than P30 billion since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr assumed office in 2022.

The Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing submitted with the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) showed the agency had P76.15 billion in 2022, P101.21 billion in 2023, and a proposed P108.5 billion in 2024, a difference of about P32 billion in 2022.

That's aside from P10.7 billion in the Office of the President's (OP) budget for 2024.

The President is concurrently Secretary of Agriculture.

Fiscal year 2024 is the first budget written by the administration from scratch.

The 2023 budget was partially prepared by the Duterte administration as the president assumed office midway through 2022 only.

Of this amount, P105.91 million are new appropriations and P2.589 billion are automatic appropriations, while P50 million are confidential funds.

The DA had no confidential funds in 2023 and 2022.