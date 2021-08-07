Senior citizens attend the memorandum of agreement signing between the Philippine Children's Medical Center and the Department of Labor and Employment in employing senior citizens under a special job program in Quezon City on November 18, 2019. The senior citizens to be under DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program will receive NCR-based minimum wage, believing that most senior citizens can still contribute to the workforce according to PCMC. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

John Ortiz, better known as JMO to his former Coke colleagues, or John for short, is now a full-time real estate professional, working as a broker and appraiser, after serving Coca Cola Bottlers Philippines Inc for 27 years as a sales manager. He focused on this profession to support his wife and himself. His children, all 4 daughters, now have their own families after completing their studies.

John, now a senior citizen, finds that he needs to augment his income from other sources. He now works as a consultant in companies needing his sales and marketing experience. He advocates that the government see the potential of seniors in companies needing their experience.

BM: Why allow senior citizens to work?

JMO: Mature people say that they become useful in life when they reach the age between 60-70 years old. This is the time they have earned experience, wisdom, and care to serve their family, community, and even others. Some seniors have mastered areas in the workplace and having them would be better and helpful to the companies.

BM: How are seniors regarded nowadays?

JMO: Most senior citizens now depend so much [on] support from their families. They either perform the work of nannies or help around the house.

BM: Will physical health be detrimental if they work?

JMO: Some senior citizens are physically fit. We can move without

feeling body pains. This is a result of eating the right diet and physical exercise ... no longer interested in non-useful practices in eating 'unlimited' or too much time to sleep because a normal rest or sleep would run about 6-7 hours per day, uninterrupted.

John Ortiz when he was still working as a sales manager in Coke

BM: How about if they experience emotional distress?

JMO: In the emotional aspect, a mature person has a lot of friends whom he talks to, in any subject that interests them daily. When there are problems, they talk together to share good views or laughter.

BM: But the younger generation can also do these, why involve seniors?

JMO: They have experiences in the past that are relevant to certain situations that the younger generation may handle differently. It's better to have two generations working together so that there's balance in the workforce. Correct, the younger generation can surpass these but it would be better if they are also introduced to some proven and resilient ideas in decision making.

BM: Why do we not adopt this in the Philippines?

JMO: In other countries, when you buy food from a restaurant or fast food, you will be served by a 'senior citizen' perhaps in their mid-60's and you observe them very quick in their moves. These are the kind of people who regard so much their 3 life aspects -- physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. It is sad in the Philippines we limit age requirements for employment. Productivity doesn't focus on physical strength but on all 3 aspects to be a source of productivity in thoughts, words and in deeds.

BM: How can seniors contribute to productivity in the company?

JMO: In today's fast-paced environment, management sometimes may be focused on the quantity of their business, neglecting quality. If they employ seniors, they are good balancers in the workplace. They can teach people respect and other values which make the company alive and vibrant. If people see seniors as front liners, they can be comforting and inspiring.

BM: Do you mind having a younger boss?

JMO: If seniors grow old in the company, they have been tested by time and management. Being handled by a younger boss would be no problem as long as respect and proper values are observed. If seniors are focused on the achievement of the goals of the company, there are no barriers to it.

BM: How can old people function in the workplace and contribute to the company?

JMO: Old people can be inspiring to [the] younger generation in the workplace. Imagine, senior people doing a job that can also be done by younger people, the young will aspire to be more productive because he's young, and since old people do his job, it is an insult for the young if seniors can do it better than them. They can serve as a wake-up call to the younger ones to perform greater, without getting lax.

