TikTok threatens legal action in US over Trump order

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Aug 07 2020 05:21 PM | Updated as of Aug 07 2020 09:56 PM

WASHINGTON - Video-sharing app TikTok on Friday threatened to take legal action in US courts against Donald Trump's executive order banning anyone under US jurisdiction from doing business with the company's owner ByteDance.

"We will pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and our users are treated fairly -- if not by the Administration, then by the US courts," TikTok said in a statement.

More details to follow.

