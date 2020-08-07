Construction of LRT-1 Cavite extension project starts

Commuters ride a LRT-1 train. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA - The construction of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension project has finally commenced, the Department of Transportation said Friday, following the approval of the National Economic Development Authority.

The project aims to extend the existing LRT Line 1 from Baclaran to Niog in Bacoor, Cavite which will cut travel time from Manila to Cavite to 25 minutes from 1 hour and 10 minutes, the DOTr said.

"After nearly two decades and three administrations, the construction for the LRT-1 Cavite Extension has finally commenced," the DOTr said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials, including Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and LRTA administrator Reynaldo Berroya, among others, helped "to finally get all components of this long-awaited and much needed project in place, the DOTr said.

As of July 30, the project has an overall progress rate of 48.32 percent, the DOTr said. It is expected to be partially operational by 2021, it added.