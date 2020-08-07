Angkas offers free work-home transportation to frontliners until Aug. 18

Angkas to deploy 1,000 riders to give free rides to medical frontliners and to donate shields to frontliners with motorcycles. Handout



MANILA - Motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas on Friday said it has partnered with the country's coronavirus task force and the Philippine National Police to provide free transport and shields for frontliners.

At least 1,000 riders will be deployed to 10 hospitals to ferry medical health workers from work to their homes until Aug. 18, or the end of the modified enhanced community quarantine period in Metro Manila and selected areas, Angkas said in a statement.

The riders will transport workers from 10 hospitals recommended by the Health Department, namely:

East Avenue Medical Center

Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital

Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

National Kidney and Transplant Institute

Ospital ng Maynila,

Ospital ng Sampaloc

Quezon City General Hospital

Quirino Memorial Medical Center

Philippine General Hospital

San Lazaro Hospital

Protective shields will also be donated to health care workers who own motorbikes, it said.

The coronavirus task force earlier approved Angkas' design, despite opposition from motorcycle groups who have said the barriers are "unsafe."

DILG Secretary and National Task Force Vice Chairman Eduardo Año backed the use of protective shields. He said at least 30 percent of riders lift their helmets when it's hot.

"In traffic and at the intersections, they lift their helmets and remove their face shields. That’s when transmission can happen. With the barrier shield, even if they remove the helmet by instinct, they are still protected,” Año said.

DILG Secretary and NTF Vice Chairman Eduardo Año tries the Angkas shield with Angkas chief transport advocate George Royeca as his passenger. Handout

“Angkas stands by our HCWs in the 10 hospitals given by the DOH. After the shift, makauwi sila ng maayos. We are coordinating with the DOH in terms of the government hospital needs," Angkas said.

Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna are under modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug.18. The government earlier approved back-riding for essential workers even during the MECQ period.