MANILA— The Philippine economy could post double digit positive growth in the second quarter but more growth is needed to go back to pre-pandemic levels, an economist said Thursday.

The gross domestic product likely grew 10 to 11 percent in the second quarter, but further growth is needed in the third and fourth quarter, BPI lead economist Jun Neri told ANC.

"We still got a long way to go to get back to 2019 output and therefore we shouldn’t rest on our laurels because we see double digit growth in Q2 and go for higher growth numbers in Q3 and Q4," Neri said.

Some momentum could also be lost due to the Metro Manila lockdown which will be implemented from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20, he said. Estimates showed that the economy could lose P105 billion every week Metro Manila is in lockdown.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is set to release the second quarter GDP numbers on Aug. 10.

The economy contracted by 4.2 percent in the first quarter, an improvement from the 8.3 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2020.