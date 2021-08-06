Meralco to suspend disconnection in MECQ areas

Linemen work on electric cables at the Basecommunity housing project at the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on July 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Disconnection of electric lines with delinquent bill payments will also be suspended in Cavite, Rizal and Lucena City after the government placed the areas under modified enhanced community quarantine, Meralco said Friday.

Cavite, Rizal and Lucena City will be under modified ECQ from Aug. 6 to Aug. 15.

Meralco earlier said disconnection will be suspended in the National Capital Region during the Manila lockdown or from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20.

"Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) will also suspend disconnection activities in these areas from August 6 to 15," the utility distributor said.

For areas under the less strict general community quarantine, Meralco will be "very considerate" and has committed to assist consumers.

Despite the imposition of ECQ and MECQ, Meralco assured consumers that vital operations such as meter reading and bill delivery will continue.

Meralco earlier suspended disconnection and extended bills payment due date when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the country in 2020.

