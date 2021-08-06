A government worker hands out financial aid at a covered court in Barangay Tibaguin, Hagonoy, Bulacan on April 20, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management on Friday said it has released a total of P10.894 billion in funds to cover financial assistance for households affected by the 2-week strict lockdown in Metro Manila.

The funds will be used to extend cash aid or ayuda to about 10.9 million individuals or the bottom 80 percent of the population of the capital region, the DBM said in a statement.

"The cash aid will be released directly by the Bureau of the Treasury to the concerned local government units (LGUs) through their respective authorized government servicing banks," the DBM said.

The money was pooled from several departments' savings from the 2020 budget after President Rodrigo Duterte earlier mandated the DBM to look for funds.

Upon receipt of the funds, the LGUs should determine the "most efficient and effective way" to distribute the cash aid, the agency said.

Affected low-income individuals and families will receive P1,000 per person capped at a maximum of P4,000 per household "to ensure that food and other non-food requirements are met despite the imposed lockdown," the DBM said.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said early Friday that LGUs in Metro Manila have yet to receive funding for the cash aid.

The National Capital Region is under hard lockdown from Aug. 6 to 20 to contain the spread of COVID-19, which is aggravated by the emergence of the new and more contagious Delta variant.

