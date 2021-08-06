MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Friday it has refunded all passengers who filed their requests until June 2021 and has issued P7.7 billion to customers.

In a statement, the airline said it has "overhauled" its refund process and augmented its workforce dedicated to refund in order to process some 991,764 requests with various forms of payments.

The 100-percent refund completion rate excludes requests booked through travel agencies that may have ceased operations and cash bookings that have incorrect or lacking bank account details or other forms of validation, the carrier said.

Those with pending refund requests should contact the airline via its website's feedback form. It said it has also been "actively reaching out" to guests through their contact information made available during the booking process, the airline said.

“The COVID pandemic remains the most challenging crisis we’ve faced in recent times. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding and our teams for delivering on this important undertaking for our customers. We will continue to listen and improve our processes so we can deliver the best experience for everyJuan,” Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog said.

Other than a refund, Cebu Pacific also offers flexible booking options such as unlimited rebooking without change fees.

Local airlines have been implementing measures to help passengers rebook or refund tickets affected since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which grounded flights.

Airlines will have to implement another round of reduced or canceled flights to and from Metro Manila since it would be under lockdown from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20.

RELATED VIDEO: