Twitter says Trump campaign posts blocked over virus claim

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Twitter on Wednesday said it temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's official campaign account due to a tweet containing misinformation about COVID-19.
At issue in the tweet fired off from the @TeamTrump account was a claim by Trump that children are "almost immune" to the deadly virus.
The tweet "is in violation of the Twitter rules on COVID-19 misinformation," a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based service told AFP.
"The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again."
A video of Trump making the claim during a Fox News interview was earlier removed from Facebook in the first action aimed at the president's page by the leading social network.
