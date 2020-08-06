Samsung reveals 'most advanced' Galaxy Z Fold2

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2. Screengrab from Samsung's Official website.

MANILA - Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold2, the "most advanced" in terms of folding smartphone technology.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 has a 6.2 inch full display when folded and a 7.6 inch Infinity-O display when opened for an immersive viewing experience, the South Korean smartphone maker said during a livestreamed event.

Foldable devices offer smartphone flexibility with the power and screen size of a tablet, Samsung said.

"The Galaxy Z Fold2 is going to raise the standard in premium high-tech experiences," said Victor Delgado from Samsung's Global Sales and Marketing.

Screengrab from Samsung's Official website.

Learning from its last 2 foldable devices and customer feedback, the new device has the "most advanced flexible display ever" with improved folding resilience, Delgado said.

The screen is made of specialized foldable UTG glass, which is a very thin and flexible material, Samsung said.

Galaxy Z Fold2 has a metal finish giving it the luxury and premium feel, the smartphone maker said. It has a thinner gap between the screens, giving it a slimmer body and ergonomic design that fit comfortably in the pocket, it said.

Its dual intelligent battery could last all day, Delgado said. The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in mystic black and mystic bronze.

Samsung Philippines said the availability of the device in the Philippine market would be announced soon.

Samsung also unveiled its new Galaxy range of devices during the launch, which includes the Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, among others.

The series will be available in stores and online merchants starting Aug. 21. Price starts at P53,990 for the Galaxy Note20, P67,990 for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and P72,990 for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Samsung said.