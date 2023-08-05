Women, carrying limited budgets ranging from 100 to 150 Php, purchase goods for their family's meal for the day in a market in Manila on April 27, 2023. The group led by Partido Manggagawa demand from the Marcos Jr. administration to lower prices of basic goods and services, issue cash aid for workers, and for a 100 Php wage increase, ahead of Labor Day in May 1. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines needs to achieve a 3.7 percent average inflation rate for the next five months for the country to hit the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) forecast of 5.5 percent inflation for 2023, Assistant National Statistician Rachel Lacsa said on Saturday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority recorded inflation at 4.7 percent in July, slower than the 5.4 percent in June, as well as the 6.1 percent in May.

Inflation in the Philippines has been on a downward trend since January, Lacsa said during the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

“Nakita natin yung pagbaba ng presyo ng meat. Yung fish as well as sugar may pagtaas ng presyo pero slower na compared to last month,” she said.

“May indirect effect po yung mga calamities sa inflation particularly sa presyo ng agricultural commodities,” she said.

Rent and the price of utilities such as electricity and water are also slumping, she said.



