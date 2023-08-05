Diesel to increase by as much as P4 as supply woes continue

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are geared for another large hike, while gasoline prices will have a slight increase in next week's petroleum prices.

Diesel prices may increase by P3.70 to P4, as Russia and Saudi Arabia continue to cut down on production.

Kerosene prices will increase by P2.70 to P3 per liter, while gasoline will have a P0.20-P0.50 per liter price increase.

This means diesel prices will have increased by around P10/liter for the past five weeks. Gasoline prices have so far already increased by P5/liter for the same period.

But Leo Bellas, president of Jetti Petroleum, doesn't see oil prices taking increases as drastic as last year's.

"Medyo tataas pa po yan pero hindi naman po nakikita na lalampas o aabot sa katulad ng dati nung last year," Bellas tells ABS-CBN News.