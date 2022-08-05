Home  >  Business

LIST: Canceled flights on Aug. 5 due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2022 09:48 AM

MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Friday due to bad weather at the destinations, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

CANCELED FLIGHTS:

CEBGO

  • DG 0631 - Manila - San Jose (Mindoro)
  • DG 0632 - San Jose (Mindoro) - Manila

-- with a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

