LIST: Canceled flights on Aug. 5 due to bad weather
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 05 2022 09:48 AM

MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Friday due to bad weather at the destinations, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

CANCELED FLIGHTS:

CEBGO

DG 0631 - Manila - San Jose (Mindoro)
DG 0632 - San Jose (Mindoro) - Manila

Refresh this page for updates.

-- with a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News