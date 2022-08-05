Home > Business India hikes interest rates to pre-pandemic level Agence France-Presse Posted at Aug 05 2022 01:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed on a wall inside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi, India, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR/FILE MUMBAI, India - India's central bank on Friday hiked interest rates for a third-consecutive time, as Asia's third-largest economy contends with a widening trade deficit and weakening currency. The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting committee raised its key lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 percent -- a level last seen in August 2019 -- three months after kicking off a monetary tightening cycle in May. Another 100-bps rate hike by the BSP unlikely to hurt economy: analyst Confused on interest rate hike? Here's what it means In surprise move BSP hikes benchmark rate by 75 basis points More details to follow. RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, interest rate Read More: interest rate interest rate hike Reserve Bank of India inflation monetary tightening /overseas/08/05/22/taiwan-condemns-evil-neighbor-china-over-war-drills/news/08/05/22/lawyer-monalisa-dimalanta-is-new-erc-chairperson/news/08/05/22/no-more-sidewalk-vendors-lawmaker-seeks-ban-on-obstructing-sidewalks/entertainment/08/05/22/katips-ginawa-para-sa-bagong-henerasyon/life/08/05/22/francis-libiran-launches-new-bridal-collection