Samsung unveils new Galaxy Note20 series with 5G, 108MP camera for ‘life maximizers’

The new Galaxy Note20 Ultra with the enhanced S-Pen. Samsung Electronics Philippines

MANILA (UPDATED) - Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra with 5G-capability, enhanced S-pen, and productivity tools as well as monster cameras that target “life maximizers.”

The Note20 and Note20 Ultra are the "most powerful" Note series yet, the South Korean smartphone maker said in a global livestreaming event.

The Note20 Ultra has triple rear cameras including a main 108 megapixel wide lens, a 12MP ultra wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens. It can take ultra-high resolution 8k videos for a “cinematic” experience with 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, Samsung said.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra has 3 rear cameras, the 108MP wide lens, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens. Samsung Electronics Philippines

The Note20 has a 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide cameras at the back. Both versions have 10MP front cameras for selfies.

Cameras behind the Note20. Samsung Electronics Philippines

A laser auto focus system allows for fast and accurate auto focus. Up to 50x zoom is available on the Note20 Ultra while 30x zoom for the Note20 without quality loss. The devices also have a “pro-grade” audio for a next level cinematic experience.

Both devices run on Samsung’s "smarter” processor Exynos 990 for faster and smoother multitasking. Samsung said the new chipset is faster than its predecessor. Both run on Android 10 operating system.

The Note20 Ultra runs on 4,500 mAh and 4,300 mAh for Note20, which can charge over half of its capacity in just 30 minutes, Samsung said.

Note20 Ultra also has a 6.9 inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2.0 Infinity-O display while the Note20 has a smaller 6.7 inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display which is 25 percent brighter than previous models. The new series has a 120Hz refresh rate that automatically adjusts to optimize viewing and battery life.

The 6.9 inch screen on the Note20 Ultra device. Samsung Electronics Philippines

The 5G-capable Note20 Ultra is available for pre-order and it comes with a 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory, expandable up to 1 terabyte. Its LTE version comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For the Note20, the 5G version is operator exclusive. Both 5G and LTE versions have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

With refined camera housing at the back, the new series has a more “sophisticated” and iconic design compared to the Note10. The Note20 Ultra comes in bronze and black while the slightly smaller Note20 will be available in grey, green and bronze.

“These are extraordinary times and we’re facing extraordinary challenge...Innovation has always been in our DNA, we don’t just innovate cutting edge tech, we innovate our ecosystem. Our mission is to give you new ways to communicate, new ways to get your job done,” said Samsung Electronics president and head of Mobile communication TM Roh.

“At the end of the day we’re about empowering you so that you can focus on what really matter, so you can work hard, play hard so you can live life to the absolute fullest,” Roh added.

PRODUCTIVITY ENHANCERS

Both devices come with the signature S-Pen which allows jotting down notes anytime, anywhere. The enhanced S-Pen also evolved as a navigation tool, enabling users to control presentation using new gestures even from across the room.

The S-pen on the Galaxy Note20 series. Samsung Electronics Philippines

Its latency improvement makes it more responsive, providing a life-like true pen-to-paper-feel, the electronics maker said. The devices have Samsung DEX capabilities that connects wirelessly on any smart TV with support mirroring function, Samsung said.

File sharing error will now be a "thing of the past" with the Note20 Ultra’s ultra-wideband (UWB) technology that enables users to interact with other UWB devices via sharing files by pointing the smartphone at another device.

Samsung said its partnership with Microsoft took productivity to the next level.

New improvements are introduced along with the new Galaxy series such as audio bookmark, capable of attaching audio to notes, PDF annotation, improved AI for handwriting and customizable folders that can be created like one would in a computer.



NEW GALAXY ECOSYSTEM

Along with the latest Galaxy Note20 series, Samsung also unveiled a new set of devices including the Galaxy Note Watch 3 which has built-in health sensors that can monitor blood oxygen levels, and can automatically detect a fall and send a message to emergency contacts.

The Galaxy Buds Live boasts of a more ergonomic design with live and deep sound, as well as a noise cancellation feature for the optimum listening experience.

The Note20 Ultra with the Galaxy Note Watch 3, Galaxy Buds and the new Galaxy Tab S7 series. Samsung Electronics Philippines

Samsung also introduced the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 and 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+.

A midnight exclusive pre-order offer starts on Aug. 5, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Aug. 6 through Samsung online partners. Starting Aug. 7, the Note20 and Note20 Ultra will be available for pre-order through Samsung stores and other authorized retailers, it said.

The series will be available in stores and online merchants starting Aug. 21. Price starts at P53,990 for the Galaxy Note20, P67,990 for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and P72,990 for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Samsung said.