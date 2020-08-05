How firms can face new normal with help of 5G technology

MANILA - PLDT Enterprise said Tuesday using Smart's 5G technology could help businesses better prepare for the new normal with applications that lessen human touch and other digital innovations.

"We have to be prepared for whatever demand will arise in the future, which is why we’re setting the groundwork for future technologies as early as now,” ePLDT president & CEO and Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups Jovy Hernandez said.

Since 5G is flexible and customizable, it can be used in practical applications needed by different enterprises, said PLDT Group chief technology and information advisor Joachim Horn in a livestreaming event.

"It provides you the flexibility to innovate your business in order to cope with the situation you are in. This is a virtuous platform which will help you to innovate," Horn said.

"In these times, a very important innovation is possible because of 5G, you don’t need to be there," he added.

Smart queue

This technology will help keep outdoor exposure "to a minimum," the group said. An example is the Smart Queueing Solution by TimeFree which lets users book their space in select stores, it said.

Crowd flow analysis

Crowd flow analysis, meanwhile, is "relevant" to monitor physical distancing especially during the new normal, Horn said. It can also work as a parking analyzer without the need for humans, he said.

"Machine learning can not only analyze and optimize use of parking space but can also optimize traffic flow...At the time of physical distancing, it is very important," Horn said.

Smart Tracker

The superfast 5G can be used to power the Smart Tracker feature which can track assets such as logistics delivery and monitor transport of employees, PLDT Enterprise said.

The system enables companies to access real-time monitoring of vehicle location, engine status, speed and driver behavior through a GPS-tracking device.

Smart 5G can also power events, livestreaming and virtual reality, he said. It was showcased during the 2019 SEA games, Horn said.

Its speed was showcased during the launch of the first gaming hub in the Philippines which uses the company's next-generation wireless internet connection.

The telco said it deployed Smart 5G at the Gariath Concepts e-sports venue in Quezon City, with peak speeds hitting 1 Gbps.

The 5G mobile phone network also went "live" on select central business districts in Metro Manila last July 31.

The telecommunications company said it was upgrading its network and services to ensure it can handle the fifth-generation wireless technology (5G).

PLDT Enterprise is the b2b arm of PLDT.

